Woman accused of murdering her children ruled incompetent to stand trial

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A woman accused of killing her two children in 2014 was ruled “incompetent” to stand trial by a Montgomery County judge back in June. After a hearing Tuesday, the ruling still stands.

Catherine Hogglewas indicted in 2017 for killing her two children, ages 2 and 3, who went missing back in 2014.

The judge stated Hoggle’s doctor found her incompetent to stand trial. Since then, Montgomery County’s States Attorney, John Mccarthy, requested another medical evaluation. The bodies of Hoggle’s two children have not been found since they went missing. Hoggle is still waiting for another evaluation, the next status hearing will be held in February.