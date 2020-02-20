WMATA’s proposed Metrobus changes worry riders, lawmakers

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is proposing a multi-million dollar budget cut, which could impact Metrobus routes in Montgomery County– and local lawmakers and residents aren’t happy about it.

Proposed Metrobus service reductions in Montgomery County could impact thousands of residents who depend on Metrobus every day, that’s according to a letter to WMATA’s chairman, penned by dozens of local officials, including the Montgomery County Council, along with several state delegates and senators.

“There are 65,000 residents in Montgomery County who take the Metrobus, nearly half of them make under $30,000 a year. Another 50 percent do not own a car,” said councilmember Evan Glass.

Nearly a quarter of Metrobus ridership comes from Montgomery County. A reduction along the Q, J, L, and Z routes could impact those living in both urban and suburban communities.

Temple Elliott, a Metrobus rider, said, “I’m going be very disappointed, very upset. I’d try to find an alternative: either walk, because I have my two legs, or try to find a ride.”

Glass expressed concerns that reduced service would put more cars on Montgomery County roads, contributing to traffic and climate change. Locals are worried about how it may impact their commutes.

Mitchell Conley, another frequent Metrobus rider, said, “We need this transportation, it’s not going to help the situation, it’s going to make it worse. We really need buses and the Metro, it’s very important.”

WMATA is accepting input on its budget plans and proposed cuts online through March 2.