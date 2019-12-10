Witnesses testify, trial continues for MCPD officer

In court, videos were shown as evidence while witnesses were cross-examined.

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Tuesday marks the second day of the Kevin Moris trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse.

Moris is the Montgomery County police officer at the center of a viral video from back in July.

In court, some of those videos were shown as evidence while witnesses were cross-examined.

Another officer, who was present during the altercation between Moris and 19-year-old Arnaldo Pesoa, said that police first made contact with Pesoa through an undercover Snapchat account and set up a drug transaction in a shopping center in Aspen Hill.

He said they arrested Pesoa when they made contact with him, and when they tried to search him, he became disorderly.

That’s when he says Moris used his knee to hold Pesoa to the ground.

The trial is expected to conclude by the end of the week.