White Rock Water Samples Find Elevated Lead Levels

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — If you are a customer of the White Rock Water System, then Frederick County’s Division of Water and Sewer Utilities is offering free testing of your tap water.

After elevated levels of lead in tap water were found in three homes, officials are notifying other households. There were only 3 samples out of 23 that exceeded the action level, which shows it is not widespread but lead can cause serious health problems so it is important to be monitored.

The Division of Water and Sewer Utilities has been in close communication with the Maryland Department of Environment and the Frederick County Health Department and will continue to do so until the situation has been fully resolved.

White Rock residents with questions can contact Kenneth Orndorff, Superintendent of Water Treatment and Distribution at 301-600-1825.