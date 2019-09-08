Wheaton welcomes new library and recreation center

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) – The brand new Wheaton Library and Recreation Center had its grand opening Sunday afternoon.

The project took several years to complete and hundreds of locals came out to check out the new facility. The sustainable building features towering bookstacks and new recreation equipment.The old Wheaton library was closed in 2016.

Montgomery County Council President Nancy Navarro says the library holds a special place in her heart.

“I lived for ten years, not too far from here. This is where I would take my daughters as a young mom to story time,” Navarro said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “There’s just so many memories that I know now are going to be be amplified in this extraordinary, state-of-the-art, modern Library-Rec center.”

The new facility sits on Georgia Avenue and will be open to the public seven days a week.