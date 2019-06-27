Wheaton Revitalization Project almost completed

The ribbon cutting will be in May 2020

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — The Wheaton Revitalization Project intended to bring more office space to the downtown area is almost completed.

Montgomery County officials say the 14 story building, which is located between Veirs Mill Road and Georgia Avenue, will be the tallest building in the Wheaton area. The project will provide a home to the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, a parking garage, and a town square with businesses and apartments. The project is set to bring in more jobs to and recreation to the county. Wednesday officials celebrated the completion of its concrete structure.

“What we’re looking at today with the construction of the new parking and planning headquarters, it’s another big advance for really bringing Wheaton to the next level,” said Casey Anderson – Montgomery County Planning Board Chair.

The project will be completed in May of 2020.