Wheaton Recreation Center adds senior programs

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — Local leaders rolled out new senior programming at the Wheaton Recreation Center on Friday.

The opening of the Wheaton Senior Center marks the seventh of its kind in Montgomery County. The center offers physical activities like pickleball and jogging along with a number of different classes.

The center will offer nutrition, health and fitness classes geared toward Montgomery County’s growing senior population.

People ages 55+ make up 28 percent of Montgomery County’s residents.

“This is another addition of places in Montgomery County where seniors can come and get services. I like this because it’s in a multi-generational environment, I like buildings that are activated across generations,” said County Executive Marc Elrich.

The Wheaton Recreation Center has around 50,000 visitors every month.