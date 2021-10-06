Westminster man sentenced to 10 years for 2019 home invasion

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Westminster man has been sentenced for a 2019 Mt. Airy home invasion.

Frederick County Circuit Court sentenced Eric Eugene Mooney, 46, to 10 years for home invasion, armed robbery, burglary, 1st, and 2nd-degree assault, theft between $1,500 and $25,000, and the use of a firearm in a violent crime.

The home invasion happened on October 9th, 2019 when a woman who lived in the home reported that a masked man forced his way into her home, assaulted her, and took the money.

Detectives were able to gather evidence from security cameras showing Mooney and collected DNA evidence.

Mooney also paid restitution to the victim. o

When he is released will be required to complete 5 years of supervised probation.