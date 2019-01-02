Wells House reflects on accomplishments and upcoming expansions Video

FREDERICK, Md. - Officials with the Wells House @ Gale Recovery say they are committed to improving the quality of life for individuals, families and communities by providing substance use disorder services. The goal they say is to empower people in a recovery focused environment so they can become independent and self sufficient when they leave.

"If we do nothing other then enable people to live a life that is free from this, and become part of the community and become part of their families again, that's the greatest win there is for us,” said Wells House Community Engagement Director, Cynthia Terl.

Terl says in 2018 they assisted about 600 people along their road to recovery. The organization has several residential treatment centers in the area.

"We have six in Frederick, and we have nine in Hagerstown. As a whole on any given day we have about 235 to 240 people in residential treatment,” said Terl.

Within the past year they added a new recovery house for men to their Frederick location.

It "allowed us to serve another 20 men. So in Frederick we now have four men's houses, one of them is a 3.1 halfway house, and we have two women's houses, one of those is a 3.1 also,” added Terl.

Terl reflected on more accomplishments including adding mental health services, holistic therapy, and job training tools.

"One of our newest is with justice jobs here in Frederick, so what they do is one-on-one mentoring with people on how to write a resume, how do you do an interview and helping people who may not have been in a job arena for years,” Terl said.

Moving into 2019, Terl says they have plans to expand services so they can help serve more people in need throughout the community, and they plan on bringing a Nurse Practitioner on board thanks to grant funding .

"What we know is that a lot of our patients come to us, and have other medical issues. Hyper tension, diabetes, things that are direct result of their use some of them are not,” Terl added.

To learn more about Wells House, visit their website.