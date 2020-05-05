Weinberg Center launches Intermission Project

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — While the doors may be closed at the Weinberg Center in Frederick., the theatre is putting on an act to help first responders and those affected by COVID-19.

The theatre is joining #GivingTuesdayNow, a global day of unity and response to the unprecedented need due to the outbreak.

On Tuesday, the The Community Outreach Committee at the Weinberg Center for the Arts launched the Intermission Project with a goal of raising funds to provide free tickets to Weinberg Center events for health care workers, front-line employees and those who are struggling economically.

“It’s been difficult for us to touch the members of our community in an inspired way. We felt like even though the benefit of this won’t take place until we’re up and running again, it just felt like our way to be able to help in some small way to bring a little joy to someone’s life,” explained Barbara Hiller with the Weinberg Center.

The Intermission Project is an ongoing effort for now.

The center is in the midst of scheduling shows with the hopes of reopening in September.

For more information, visit https://weinbergcenter.org/the-intermission-project/