Website launches for emergency rental assistance program

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick residents in need of help paying their rent amid the coronavirus pandemic can now apply for a new program.

On Monday, the Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs launched a website for city and county residents affected by the pandemic to apply for financial assistance.

Together, Frederick County and the City of Frederick designated $3.3 million in CARES Act funding to support the program, officials said.

“At eight o’clock this morning the portal did open up and we so far have about 60 or so applicants in the first couple of hours,” said executive director for the Religious Coalition, Nick Brown, “We have the ability to cover about 500 to 600 households through those first $3 million.”

Brown explained that after applying online, the resident’s landlord will be notified and paid directly.

The deadline to apply for the renters assistance is this Friday, July 17th.

For more information on the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance program, visit https://www.thereligiouscoalition.org/

