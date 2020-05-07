Webinar highlights proper etiquette when biking on trails

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — As it gets warmer outside, more and more people are out biking and the Washington Area Bicyclist Association wants to keep you safe.

The advocacy group held a webinar to remind riders and to educate new cyclists about the proper ways to ride on trails.

The session had information on proper planning before heading out to ride which includes tire and break checks, protective gear, and the right clothing for the weather. The association also outlined trail etiquette like proper passing and using signals. Pedestrians always have the right-of-way on the trail, bikers must stay to the right, and always reduce speed when others are around.

