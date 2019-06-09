Wear Orange 2019: Mom’s Demand Action protest gun violence

In a sea of orange shirts, survivors and organizations stood side by side against gun violence in Silver Spring.

Moms Demand Action, an anti gun violence organization, say the gun violence epidemic continues to hit the United States in large numbers.



Jan Mcnamara’s brother-in-law died at the Capital Gazette newsroom shooting in 2018, he was one of five that passed. Ever since her brother-in-law’s life was lost, she has been advocating with Moms Demand Action. “I really appreciate what Mom’s does because it gives survivors and others who are impacted by violence,” Mcnamara said “which is everyone these days, to find a way to make a positive change.”

Giselle Morch’s son was shot in her household then later died at the local hospital. “You don’t mess with our children,” she said with tears welling up in her eyes, “with our family members. We are here to make change.”

There was a line of white shirts hanging on a balcony at Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring with names of those who perished from gun violence. The Mom’s Demand Action group says the gun death toll increases every year. “At Mom’s Demand Action we care very much about daily gun violence, ” Jennifer Stein, a local lead at Mom’s Demand Action. “We care very much about daily gun violence. Gun violence affects everyone even if there’s no death.”

Mom’s Demand Action says there is a solution to decrease gun violence.”Easy access to guns, plus all the other factors in our society, from mental issues to a society that is very focused in violence in many ways,” says McNamara.

The group is planning to head to Annapolis to push gun reform change.