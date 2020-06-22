GREAT FALLS, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County officials are reminding visitors that swimming in the Potomac River is illegal. This comes after rescue crews responded to dozens of calls this past weekend.
WDVM reported two drowning deaths in the Potomac in the past few weeks. According to officials, crews responded to dozens of calls for assistance, including several near drownings recently. Officials say hundreds of people were spotted swimming in the river on Saturday and Sunday. Crews rescued 4 people and one was taken to the hospital for injuries. A new sign was recently put up near the river and it reads “swimming or wading is illegal.”
“You have no idea where the rock taper off and drop off, and it can go from two feet deep to twenty feet deep in just one slip,” said Captain Eddie Russell, MCFRS Swift Water Rescue team leader.
There were also water rescues in D.C. and Loudoun County over the weekend.
MORE NEWS ON WDVM
- Leesburg’s Sycolin Road expansion finally complete after 10+ years
- Water rescue crews save multiple swimmers from Potomac River in Montgomery County
- With major construction project in home stretch, Cacapon State Park ready for summer visitors
- After DACA ruling, Trump heads to border to see wall
- ‘They’re the original gig-workers’: Musicians financially impacted by coronavirus crisis
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App