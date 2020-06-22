Water rescue crews save multiple swimmers from Potomac River in Montgomery County

GREAT FALLS, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County officials are reminding visitors that swimming in the Potomac River is illegal. This comes after rescue crews responded to dozens of calls this past weekend.

WDVM reported two drowning deaths in the Potomac in the past few weeks. According to officials, crews responded to dozens of calls for assistance, including several near drownings recently. Officials say hundreds of people were spotted swimming in the river on Saturday and Sunday. Crews rescued 4 people and one was taken to the hospital for injuries. A new sign was recently put up near the river and it reads “swimming or wading is illegal.”

“You have no idea where the rock taper off and drop off, and it can go from two feet deep to twenty feet deep in just one slip,” said Captain Eddie Russell, MCFRS Swift Water Rescue team leader.

There were also water rescues in D.C. and Loudoun County over the weekend.

