Water main break impacts customers, damages roadway

Once the crew can start digging and making repairs, it should take between four to six hours to complete the repairs.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Firstfield Rd in Gaithersburg is closed and area residents may be without water after a water main break early Friday afternoon.

The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission, also known as WSSC, confirms the 10-inch water main broke and caused damage to the roadway between Bank St and Quince Orchard Boulevard.

Once the crew can start digging and making repairs, it should take between four to six hours to complete the repairs.

During that time, water customers in that area will be affected. Right now, it’s a matter of who is affected and when they will temporarily lose water service.

“We haven’t fully shut the water off, so once we do that, we know how many customers are impacted, right now, customers in that area have probably low water pressure. They’re not out of water, they have some water. When we fully begin to make repairs, we’ll completely shut it off and then we’ll know how many customers are affected,” said Lyn Riggins.

Montgomery County Police directed traffic away from the water main break before crews blocked off the scene.