GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – A water main break has caused a backup along Shady Grove Rd between Gaither Rd and Rt. 355, also known as Frederick Rd., according to officials.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted that the break is in the area of the Red Roof Inn, shortly before 2 p.m.