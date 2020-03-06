UPDATE: Gov. Hogan says Marylanders with coronavirus went to public events

Watch Gov. Hogan’s March 6 full update in the video above.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Gov. Larry Hogan said 44 people in Maryland have met the criteria and have been tested for the coronavirus. 33 tests came back negative, eight are still pending and three were positive.

Hogan said the three people who contracted the virus got it on the MS-Asara, an Egyptian cruise on the Nile River and they returned on February 20th.

During the course of the investigation, health officials determined there are at least 2 instances of public interaction.

One of the Maryland patients attended a public event on February 28th at The Village at Rockville, a retirement community, where they were in contact with 70 to 100 individuals as well as residents and staff.

The Maryland Department of Health recommends all attendees, residents and staff monitor themselves for symptoms of a respiratory infection including fever, cold-like symptoms, cough, difficulty breathing or shortness of breath until March 13, 2020.

“Until then, persons who attended this event should check their temperature twice a day and notify their health care provider and local health department if their temperature is greater than 100.4 or they develop a respiratory illness. They should remain at home until they receive instructions about next steps from their health care provider or local health department,” MDH said in a press release.

BREAKING: At lease one person infected with coronavirus went to an event at The Village at Rockville last Saturday, Feb. 29.



Anyone who attended is encouraged to get in touch with medical professionals. @WDVMTV — Randi Bass (@WDVMRandiB) March 6, 2020

Governor Hogan said they have been actively preparing for this for weeks and are urging people to stay calm and stay informed.

He issued the following statement about coronavirus today:

“Since declaring a state of emergency last night, we have continued to ramp up our response to COVID-19 and investigate the three positive cases in Montgomery County.

“This morning, I updated both U.S. Senator Ben Cardin and U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen by phone. Earlier this afternoon, I met with House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson.

“This is a rapidly evolving situation, and all levels of government are working together to address this public health threat and provide the most up-to-date information to Marylanders.”