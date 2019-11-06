Warehouse Cinemas signs a new lease at Frederick Towne Mall

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — These days the movie-going experience is really something to behold. Now residents in Frederick will have a new option

On Tuesday, Warehouse Cinemas, a locally owned premium movie theatre company, announced they have signed a lease for space at the Frederick Towne Mall. The new theatre will replace the Hoyts Cinema in the eastern portion of the mall.

The cinema presents everything from an event marketing perspective with a focus on a “shared experience”, so residents can expect themed nights like Margarita and a Movie to Daddy Daughter Date Night. Not only will this new attraction add more entertainment to the area, but it will also add about 75 to 80 new jobs.

The theatre features state of the art recliners and dining options.

Construction is expected to start in December, with a target opening day for the summer of 2020.