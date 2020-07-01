Warehouse Cinemas in Frederick set to open soon

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — There’s a new movie theater in town, and it’s going to be a game changer

Warehouse Cinemas is a new 10 screen, 800+ seat, movie theater in Frederick that features a Dolby Atmos auditorium and a state-of -the- art sound and projection system. Each auditorium is also equipped with luxury recliners and built in seat warmers.

Stationed in what used to be Hoyts Cinemas, Warehouse Cinemas looks to transform the “ordinary” into the “extraordinary”.

“We really love the idea of taking something that’s old and making it new again,” said President and CEO of HighRock Group, Rich Daughtridge, ” Our perspective is movies is about community”

Located on Frederick’s Golden Mile, this theater is hoping to offer a premium experience and be a catalyst for change in the area.

“We call it the renaissance, because we’re one of hopefully many businesses that come back to the Golden Mile,” said Daughtridge. “There’s already a lot of great businesses here. We’re going to deliver hopeful 300,000 to 400,000 people and we hope that neighboring restaurants and retail all get impacted positively as a result of that.”

The renaissance will also be good for the city of Frederick as well. Warehouse Cinemas has already hired more than 40 employees.

“This is helping revitalize the whole Golden Mile area,” said Frederick’s Economic Development Manager, Mary Ford-Naill. “We’ve seen a lot of investment coming our way. A lot of assets being re-positioned lately and we’ve seen new businesses coming here. This is a great place in the city to do business. So great for the businesses, great for the residents, great for the City of Frederick. “

Daughtridge is hopeful the theater will be able open at a limited capacity, within a few weeks. With COVID-19 still in the air, Warehouse Cinemas has implemented strict protocols throughout the facility, to adhere with CDC practices. Warehouse says the safety of their patrons is of utmost of priority. Everyone who enters will be required to wear a mask until they are seated or unless they are eating or drinking, and seats will be automatically social distanced.

The cinema also boast a full bar, including 28 self-serve beer taps and a unique expanded food menu. And unlike other theaters, Warehouse Cinemas- Frederick will offer free refills on popcorn and drinks. There will be a series of special events and a wide range of ticket prices, with some as low as $5.

