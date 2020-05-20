Volunteer fire company postpones annual fireman’s carnival

THURMONT, Md. (WDVM) — The Thurmont Volunteer Fire Company is postponing its biggest fundraiser event — the Annual Fireman’s Carnival.

The carnival was scheduled to kick-off on July 6, 2020 and run through July 11, 2020.

On Wednesday, the Guardian Hose Company announced that after considerable discussions surrounding COVID-19, the decision was made to delay the event for the safety of the thousands who gather for it.

A statement posted on the volunteer fire company’s website read “although this was a difficult decision for our department to make; as this is our biggest fundraiser, we knew it was the best and safest to do for our members and the community.”

Now, the mayor for the Town of Thurmont is urging community members to donate and support the company,

“The fireman are there 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for us to help us in an emergency and I think it would behoove us to help them in this particular emergency by helping support them,” said Mayor John Kinnaird.

Kinnaird added that the company faces a significant payment for their location every month.

“They just lost a vehicle to an accident that they have to replace, and they have another vehicle they’re looking to replace,” Kinnaird said, “These vehicles run upwards of $700,000 to purchase. They’re looking at some substantial investment and equipment over the next couple of years.”

The fire company hopes to reschedule the event in the fall.

Leadership within the fire company did not return calls for comment.

For more information on the fire company, visit http://www.guardianhose.org/

