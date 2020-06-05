Visit Frederick offers options for summer trips

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — As travelers may opt for more local vacation trips this summer, Frederick County tourism has some options.

Visit Frederick isn’t expecting as many visitors this year, but they say those who do come by are likely traveling on a road trip.

“People are going to be more likely to take a road trip this year. People are hesitant to fly, people are hesitant to travel internationally, but they feel like a road trip to a place a few hours from home is a little bit more of a comfortable option,” explained Melissa Joseph Muntz with Visit Frederick.

The organization has provided self-guided tours for visitors that explore African American heritage sites and trails that highlight local art in Downtown Frederick and Carroll Creek.

And for those looking to spend time outdoors, state parks like Cunningham Falls are open along with historic sites.

“We expect that people are still going to be traveling here for our history. Many of our historic sites are still open and available. The Francis Scott Key Memorial is open, the monoclonal National Battlefield is open,” said Muntz.

While the Frederick Visitor Center is currently closed, staff hope to reopen soon.

For more information on Visit Frederick and things to do in the county, visit https://www.visitfrederick.org/

