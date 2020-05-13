Visit Frederick launches Dinner Dash Virtual 5k

Visit Frederick is launching a new effort to get people moving and supporting local businesses.

Participants will be given a $20 gift card to one of 13 local restaurants

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Need an excuse to get outside? Non-profit, Visit Frederick, is offering one that will also benefit local restaurants.

Visit Frederick has launched the Dinner Dash Virtual 5K where anyone can sign up for $28 to run or walk the distance anytime throughout the month of May.

Once completed, participants are asked to send in a photo of themselves completing the 5k and their run or walk time.

Participants will then receive a $20 gift card to one of 13 different restaurants.

Organizers say the idea is to get people moving for a worthy cause.

“It’s really important for everyone’s mental health to exercise and get fresh air. But also, we want to continue to encourage take out and people to visit our local restaurants,” said Melissa Joseph Muntz with Visit Frederick.

Additionally, Visit Frederick will hand out prizes to runners with the top three fastest times, and to participants with the best costume and Most Maryland Spirited.

To sign up and see a list of participating restaurants, visit https://www.visitfrederick.org/dinner-dash/