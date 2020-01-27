Vision Zero moves forward with permanent leadership

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich announced his choice for a coordinator for the county’s Vision Zero roadway safety efforts.

Elrich named Wade Holland as his pick for the position. Holland has served as the interim Vision Zero coordinator for several months and worked on the project since 2017.

The announcement comes after three pedestrians were killed in Montgomery County since the start of the new year.

Part of Holland’s job is to make Vision Zero efforts more cohesive across county departments.

“One thing I want to do in my role is to go back to where we were when we first kicked off the pedestrian safety initiative, making sure that when we’re doing education, we’re also doing enforcement in the same places. When we’ve been in an area and done pre- and post-tests on education and enforcement in a targeted fashion in a corridor, we actually do see behavior change pretty quickly afterward,” said Holland.

Earlier this month, the county executive said his proposed budget would allocate over $225 million dollars to Vision Zero and roadway safety improvements over the next six years.