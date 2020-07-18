Virtual Story Time hosts discussion on how to be “Anti-Racist”

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Council Member Will Jawando led an online story time this week about how to talk to kids about race and how to be “anti-racist.”

The book of discussion on Thursday evening is called “Anti-Racist Baby” and was part of Jawando’s virtual story time he’s been hosting for over four months.

Author of the book Ibram X. Kendi joined the story time, saying books and stories can introduce any complex concepts to children, even if they don’t fully understand it yet.

“We teach [children] to be kind, to love, even before they can fully understand it,” Kendi said. “And the older they grow the more they understand, and we can do the same thing with race and racism.”

Jawando’s story time continued with a conversation with Montgomery County Public School staff, students and parents on the methods of combating systems of racism within a school environment.

“Do we give them the tools and the information, and the history and all that,” Jawando said. “And the outlet to talk about it in a healthy way.”

Jawando said these topics should still be discussed in a community and government, long after protests have ended.

