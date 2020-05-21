Virtual Delaplaine: The Delaplaine Arts Center shares hundreds of art pieces online

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — As shuttered museums remain closed in Maryland, the artwork inside a local art center is getting a spotlight online.

The Delaplaine Art Center in Frederick has made more than 400 pieces of artwork available through Virtual Delaplaine.

A glimpse of artwork in the 2020 National Juried Exhibition available through Virtual Delaplaine

The online platform allows you to view paintings, sculptures and other forms of art through a guided or self-guided experience. Viewers can access the platform from anywhere and take in the pieces from afar or in detailed close-ups.

The artwork is best consumed in-person, staff say, but the virtual experience is unique.

“It has a zoom feature that you can really get up close and personal with the artworks. These virtual options give you that opportunity to really get close up to the artwork, read a little bit more about our artists that you might not have been able to,” explained exhibitions manager at the Delaplaine Arts Center, Sydney Dexter.

Virtual Delaplaine is currently featuring 11 different exhibits, including the 2020 National Juried Exhibition and the Frederick County Schools All-County Show. Also available online are the solo exhibits of artists Dong Kyu Kim and Jenny Wu.

More exhibitions are planned to be added online in July. Staff add that the virtual component of the art center will likely remain after the facility reopens.

To access Virtual Delaplaine, visit https://delaplaine.org/programs/virtual-delaplaine/

