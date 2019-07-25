Violist claims he’s raised hundreds of thousands for National Philharmonic

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) – The National Philharmonic could reopen due to recent donations; this comes days after the orchestra said it would cease operations due to a lack of funding.

The orchestra started an online crowdfunding page to raise money to keep up with increasing operating costs. The NP performed at Strathmore music center in North Bethesda.

Jim Kelly is a violist with the National Philharmonic and claims he has also secured funds to keep the orchestra afloat.

“I’m doing this for the musicians who have given their lives and support of National Philharmonic. I am interested in supporting the entity of National Philharmonic and helping it evolve into a more sustainable model. I have raised $270,000 as of today, that is firm,” said Kelly.

Kelly says he plans to go into more detail about the donations later next week.