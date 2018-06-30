Vigil held to remember victims of newsroom shooting

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Communities around Annapolis, Maryland came together on Friday night to hold a vigil to honor the victims who died at the Capital Gazette.

"They do not get to go home to their families,” said fellow colleague, Phil Davis. ”Their families do not get to have them because of something that did not involve them."

Phil Davis and other reporters from the Capital Gazette stood arm and arm as they joined hundreds of people at the Lawyer's Mall in Annapolis for a vigil to remember their five colleagues who were killed on Thursday.

"The people who died on the story and they are: Rebecca Smith, Rob Hiaasen, Wendi Winters, Gerald Fischman and John McNamara.” Davis read those names in front the large crowd.

As each person lit a candle, those in attendance reflected on this tragedy.

“There are so many shootings that we have that is unfortunately not unique anymore, but the face that it was a newsroom that it was hitting journalist you know really touched me in a different kind of way than all of the others one that we are seeing. It hits close to home,” said Bethany Swain, a local journalist.

The crowd then marched through downtown Annapolis. Those in nearby stores and restaurants stopped to watch as people lined the street.

Those in attendance said that the vigil was one way for not only the community to mourn together, but to also be Annapolis Strong.

There was another vigil held at the Westfield Mall, right across the street from the Capital Gazette Office.

