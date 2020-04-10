VIDEO: Suspect caught stealing bottles of liquor from Gaithersburg restaurant

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Police are searching for a suspect who burglarized a Gaithersburg restaurant late last month.

Montgomery County Police say the man in the video cut through a plastic screen and broke glass on a door to get into Hershey’s Restaurant on Oakmont Avenue. Once he got inside, he went to the bar area and stole bottles of liquor.

Anyone with information on the suspect or crime can call Crime Stoppers of Montgomery County; they’re offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.

