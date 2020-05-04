VIDEO: Police salute healthcare workers in Olney

OLNEY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police used their lights and sirens to pay tribute to healthcare workers on the front lines of battling COVID-19.

Dozens of officers visited MedStar Montgomery Medical Center early Monday morning in Olney.

MCPD cruisers came into the hospital from Prince Phillip Drive and made their way through the hospital’s campus playing music, waving and activating their lights and sirens.

Police have made several tributes at hospitals throughout Montgomery County.