VIDEO: Help identify the suspect in a Kensington home burglary

I-270

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Home surveillance captured on June 10, 2020 in Kensington, Md. Courtesy: Montgomery County Department of Police

KENSINGTON, Md. (WDVM) — Police released home video surveillance in hopes of identifying a suspect in a June 10 residential burglary in Montgomery County, Maryland.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said a man was captured on video entering a home on Old Spring Road just before 3 a.m. In the video, he could be seen taking items and then fleeing the home.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary or the suspect is asked to call the 2nd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6710. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories