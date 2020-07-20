VIDEO: Help identify the suspect in a Kensington home burglary

KENSINGTON, Md. (WDVM) — Police released home video surveillance in hopes of identifying a suspect in a June 10 residential burglary in Montgomery County, Maryland.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said a man was captured on video entering a home on Old Spring Road just before 3 a.m. In the video, he could be seen taking items and then fleeing the home.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary or the suspect is asked to call the 2nd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6710.