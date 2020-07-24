VIDEO: Help identify persons of interest in Germantown homicide case

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Police said a 63-year-old man was killed in Germantown on Thursday morning, and they need help identifying a suspect.

The victim, Egidio Ienzi, was allegedly stabbed at his home on Duhart Court, the Montgomery County Police Department said. Police and members of the Fire and Rescue arrived shortly after 11:30 a.m. and had him taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

An autopsy will be conducted, police said. Investigators are hoping someone may recognize persons of interest in this case from recently released surveillance video and photos.

Person of interest in Germantown homicide case. The victim was killed on July 23, 2020. Surveillance courtesy: MCPD

Detectives ask that anyone with information regarding this homicide to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

