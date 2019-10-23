VIDEO: Church burglarized and trashed by unknown suspect

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department released surveillance video on Wednesday of a burglary at the Chevy Chase United Methodist Church that happened earlier this month.

According to police, a suspect broke the glass on the church’s front door to get in around 11 p.m. on October 2. Several items were destroyed, police said, such as glass windows, planters, a lamp and a glass sign. The suspect also reportedly ate food and water from the donation bin and left trash behind as well as ransacked a classroom and stole a flag.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary of Chevy Chase United Methodist Church located at 7001 Connecticut Avenue can call the 2nd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6710.