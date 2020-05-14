Victim of Balmoral Drive murder in White Oak identified

Montgomery County Police Department charged 63-year-old Biet Van Tran, of the 900 block of Balmoral Drive in White Oak, with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Update (5/13): A murder suspect has been charged after the death of a 23-year-old woman in White Oak on Monday.

Montgomery County police said 63-year-old Biet Van Tran is charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault, after the report of a stabbing at his residence in the 900 block of Balmoral Drive.

Police said the victim, identified Wednesday as Linh Ngoc Thai Pham, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other victims, a man and a woman, were found suffering from assault and stabbing injuries. According to police, Tran was immediately arrested at the scene. Police didn’t specify Tran’s specific relation to the victims, just that the victims were from out-of-state and had been staying at Tran’s home for the past few days.

“Pham had been temporarily staying in Florida prior to visiting the house on Balmoral Drive. Investigators continue to work to determine her home address,” the Montgomery County Police Department press release said on Wednesday.

Tran is held without bond. Police will publicly identify the victim once her family members are located and notified.

