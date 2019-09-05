Very first tracks on Purple Line laid in New Carrollton

Officials say this is a milestone for the project

NEW CARROLLTON, Md. (WDVM) — After two years, the very first track of the Purple Line was laid Thursday. This was a pretty big deal for officials in Maryland as this $5 billion project has been in the works for a while.

“It’s going to be a great balance to the overall transportation system which will include not only this but the traffic relief plan,” said Pete K. Rahn, MDOT secretary

Maryland’s transportation secretary talks about the milestone project, with transportation being one of the main issues officials discuss, they are getting closer to the goal to get thousands of cars off the road.

“This long term investment will connect New Carrollton here in Prince George’s County to Bethesda in Montgomery County, with a 16 mile east west light rail line that will include 21 stations,” said Governor Larry Hogan.

The Purple Line faced some road bumps during the process, many weren’t happy with the cost of the project and many of the disruptions caused by construction.

“We have to recognize that we lost one year from the court case that had been filed and so we are doing everything we can as quickly as we can to make up lost time,” said Rahn.

Governor Hogan noted the Purple Line is a successful partnership between federal state and local government along with the private sector. He says this will give commuters more transit options in the region and most importantly create thousands of jobs.

“The purple line will integrate seamlessly with Metro, Marc trains, and Amtrak to provide more transit options for the region,” said Gov. Hogan.

The project is scheduled to be completed end of 2022.