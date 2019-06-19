Vacant property of Carroll Creek sold after 40 years

FREDERICK, M.d. (WDVM) — For more than 40 years, a property along Carroll Creek in Frederick has stood vacant. Now a local family is planning to renovate and establish two businesses there.

The two-story building at 46 S. Market St. was once the site of a carriage factory in the 1830’s.

The building stood dormant until Frank and Carroll Sherman and their daughter, Ashley Allen, came upon the property.

The Sherman family purchased the 7,800-square-foot building in April. In May they received unanimous approval by the Frederick Historic Preservation Committee to move forward with plans to create a restaurant and distillery inside.

“We’re going to have exposed brick; we’re going to definitely utilize the spaces that are already in the building. The back part will be the use of the distillery; the front part will be the restaurant space. We’re definitely going to embrace its history and then just take it forward for the future,” said Allen.

The owners anticipate a year-long renovation process and hope to open up shop by fall 2020.