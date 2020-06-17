Changes to use of force policy considered in Montgomery County; new policy on intervening

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County is considering a bill that would change the Use of Force policy to prevent excessive use of force by police.

Council members discussed the expedited bill, which will establish policies that include: prohibiting chokeholds, banning the use of deadly force, except when necessary and all reasonable alternatives have been exhausted to protect against serious injury or death, and requiring police officers to take action when observing excessive force.

Additionally, the policy will prohibit a police officer from striking an individual in handcuffs. This comes after worldwide protests sparked from the death of George Floyd. Aside from the council, County Executive Elrich, Police Chief Jones and Fraternal Order of Police just announced a new policy on officer intervention during excessive force situations.

Montgomery County Police Department’s policy has recently been questioned after the death of a Silver Spring man, 30-year-old Finan Berhe, back in May. Montgomery County Police Department Chief, Marcus Jones said, “Every officer present at any scene, where physical force is being applied, to either stop or attempt to stop another officer when force is being inappropriately applied.” Torrie Cooke of FOP Lodge 35 stated, “There’s some other changes that we need to make, and some other work that we need to do, and I hope that we can come together and work to get those done.”

Similar laws and policies have also been enacted in California, Seattle and San Francisco.

