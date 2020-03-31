USAMRIID returns to full operational capacity

Maryland senators, congressmen applaud the CDC's decision to allow laboratories to carry out full scope of research

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — The leading U.S. Department of Defense laboratory for medical-biological research has returned to full operational capacity after months of suspension.

In July 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention handed down a cease and desist order for top-level labs at the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, or USAMRIID, located at Fort Detrick.

On Monday, Maryland senators and congressmen announced that the CDC approved for USAMRIID to resume their full scope of infectious diseases research after operational improvements were made.

“We’ve got a totally clean bill of health from CDC which means that Fort Detrick and USAMRIID will be able to continue their very important research,” explained Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen, “They’re currently doing some very important work to fight the COVID-19 virus.”

Van Hollen explained that USAMRIID laboratories are working on detection, prevention and treatment of coronavirus.

The CDC previously suspended work conducted in bio-safety level 3 and 4 laboratories citing human and mechanical failures associated with lab wastewater. Representatives with the CDC conducted visits to USAMRIID before approving that research could resume.

“The main thing was to make sure that USAMRIID has a system for dealing with any kind of infectious agents or other contaminants that may have been produced as part of their operations,” Van Hollen, “CDC did the right thing by insisting that these additional measure be implemented.”

Stay up to date with the latest local news updates and alerts by downloading the FREE LocalDVM news app. Click here to view our apps.