Urbana High School named 2019 Blue Ribbon School

Urbana High School was the only high school in the state to receive the recognition

IJAMSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Only one high school in the state of Maryland has been recognized as a 2019 blue ribbon school, and that school is here in Frederick County.

On Thursday, Urbana High school received the recognition by the U.S. Department of Education.

The department has released this year’s list of 362 high achieving schools across the nation.

This is the first year Urbana High has joined the list.

The award honors schools that have worked to close the achievement gap.

“We have nearly 1,900 students representing a variety of races and ethnicities. We do have achievement gaps but indeed, those gaps are decreasing and our students in all groups are achieving at high levels,” explained Principal David Kehne.

Urbana high school joins five other schools throughout the state to be named a 2019 Blue Ribbon School.