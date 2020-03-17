Update: Officer fatally shoots suspect in Potomac

POTOMAC, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Department of Police released more details while investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting case from last Thursday.

Police issued a high-risk search warrant related to firearms for 21-year-old Duncan Socrates Lemp on the 12200 block of St. James Road in Potomac. While officers executed the search warrant, an officer shot and killed the suspect, police said.

Detectives say they received a tip indicating Lemp was in possession of firearms. Lemp was prohibited from legally possessing or purchasing firearms in the State of Maryland until the age of 30, due to his criminal history as a juvenile, police said.

The suspect allegedly refused officer commands and police found him in a room with a rifle. After officers entered the room, a resident of the home warned officers of a “booby trap” intended to detonate a shotgun shell, police said.

According to detectives, several rifles and handguns were recovered from the residence during their search.

Picture of P80 handgun seized at a Potomac residence on March 12, 2020. (Courtesy: Montgomery County Police Department)

Picture of EA Rifle seized at a Potomac residence on March 12, 2020. (Courtesy: Montgomery County Police Department)

Picture of P80 handgun seized at a Potomac residence on March 12, 2020. (Courtesy: Montgomery County Police Department)

Picture of Springfield Armory Rifle seized at a Potomac residence on March 12, 2020. (Courtesy: Montgomery County Police Department)

Picture of Tavor Rifle seized at a Potomac residence on March 12, 2020. (Courtesy: Montgomery County Police Department)

This remains an ongoing investigation by the Major Crimes Division.