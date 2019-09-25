Unity Campaign ends but donations are still being counted

The Unity Campaign aims to raise $525,000 for local non-profits

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Unity Campaign fundraiser for 32 local non-profits has ended, but the final tally on just how much was raised is still being counted.

The 12-day fundraising effort, spearheaded by the United of Way of Frederick County, ended on Sunday.

The effort aims to raise money for organizations like Blessings in a Backpack, and Second Chance Garage, that may have difficulty receiving donations during the summer season.

The local non-profits are featured on the fundraising page, each with their own fundraising goals.

Amanda Holk with the United Way of Frederick County says some organizations, like the Asian American Center, surpassed their goals during the campaign. Many create new goals to reach.

The United Way hasn’t reached their $525,000 goal as of Tuesday afternoon, but the organization is still counting checks and last-minute donations.

“There were checks that were still being written, so all that will start to add up. For instance, [on Monday] we walked in and there was $69,000 that we needed to put into the system. We are just collecting all those last second donations and seeing where that takes us,” Holk said.

United way will continue to accept donations through September 30th.