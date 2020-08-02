United Way raises $22,000 for back-to-school supplies

The United Way of Frederick County wrapped up its virtual "Stuff the Bus" campaign on Sunday.

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – The United Way of Frederick County wrapped up its virtual “Stuff the Bus” campaign on Sunday.

Instead of the usual method of collecting pencils, backpacks, notebooks and more to “Stuff the bus” in person, the non-profit set up an online store for people to either donate funds or school supplies remotely.

The organization announced they have received over 200 donations and will be able to purchase more than $22,000 worth of school supplies.

The virtual campaign may be ending, but donations are still being collected at 11 public drop off sites until August 12.