United Way of Frederick County releases 2020 Advocacy Platform

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The United Way of Frederick County lives on the pillars of fighting for health, education, and financial stability, and they recently introduced their 20-20 advocacy platform.

The platform is based around the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, and Employed) report for Frederick County which shows the baseline cost-of-living in the county.

This year’s platform looks to focus on the following items:

Make more affordable housing options available

Support and expand positive public health outcomes in substance abuse recovery

Set education as a top priority for public investment

Change child welfare laws to best care for unaccompanied homeless youth

Increase access to affordable transportation options

Ensure that the $200,000 appropriation for Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) remains in the FY21 state budget

Increase the supply and accessibility of quality child care for families

Increase support for veteran services and improve data on veteran needs

“This {report} is from our local volunteers and leaders in the community, ” said Director of Community Impact, Malcolm Furgol. “So you get involved to read about these issues, write your elected officials. Say these issues matter to you and you really can make a difference and we thank you for that. That’s what you see behind me, Live United, that’s what Live United is all about, is coming together from all different walks of life to work on these issues that are so important to our community.”