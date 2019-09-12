United Way launches Unity Campaign for more than two dozen non-profits

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — More than two dozen local non-profits are set to benefit from the United Way of Frederick County Unity Campaign which has a record fundraising goal.
The annual fundraiser aims to raise $525,000, a $125,000 increase from last year’s goal.
This funding will go to 32 non-profits in the area including Frederick Children’s Chorus, the Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs and the YMCA of Frederick County.
Officials say all included non-profits serve the 39% of county households that cannot afford basic needs.
“[These non-profits] do all kinds of services for these families. From literally having a place for someone to stay when they’re homeless, to after-school programs. Every single dollar matters. Sometimes a hundred dollars can feed a child for an entire school year,” said director of advancement for United Way of Frederick County, Amanda Holk.
The fundraiser spans twelve days and will close on September 22.
