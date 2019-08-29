Uber driver from Frederick killed by passenger

Live Now
Aaron Wilson, Jr., 42.

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Fort Washington man has been identified and arrested in connection to the death of an Uber Driver from Frederick, Maryland.

According to the Prince George’s County Police Department, Aaron Wilson, Jr., 42, was accused of fatally shooting Beaudouin Tchakounte, a 46-year-old from Frederick, and Casey Xavier Robinson, 32-year-old from Accokeek.

Tchakounte was operating as an Uber driver at the time of the shooting. Robinson was a passenger in his car.

On August 27 around 9:45 p.m., patrol officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway and Bald Eagle Road for the report of a shooting.

Officers located both victims inside of Tchakounte’s car that was stopped in the roadway. The victims were suffering from gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead on the scene.

