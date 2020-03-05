U.S. Department of Justice launches Elder Fraud Hotline

Frederick resident, Deborah Wagner says she was contacted by a fraudulent caller claiming there was a warrant for her arrest. The Department of Justice announced a new National Elder Fraud Hotline to help victims.

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — On Tuesday, the Department of Justice announced the largest coordinated sweep of fraud cases targeting seniors, and a national hotline to help victims. These crimes are felt throughout the country, including Frederick County, Md.

According to a press release, Attorney General William P. Barr, FBI Director Christopher A. Wray, and Chief Postal Inspector Gary R. Barksdale stated that this year prosecutors charged more than 400 defendants in fraud cases targeting seniors. The total of number of cases surpasses the 260 defendants charged in cases last year.

At the end of 2019, Frederick resident Deborah Wagner says she got a voicemail from someone claiming there was a warrant out for her arrest.

Confused by it all, Wagner rang them back and a voice on the other line asked her a series of personal questions.

“They asked me ‘what bank do you affiliate with?’ They asked me my social security number and I gave it to them,” Wagner admitted.

Chief Assistant State’s Attorney in Frederick County, Jason Shoemaker heads the economic crimes unit as say these types of incidents are common.

“This is something that’s always going on. Our office gets lots of calls about this kind of crime,” Shoemaker said.

It’s called elder fraud. These are scams that target senior citizens and other vulnerable people with the goal of stealing victims’ money.

Shoemaker says the county state’s attorney’s office has criminally prosecuted 10 elder fraud cases in Circuit Court over the last four years. These cases involve thefts of more than $10,000.

“Those kinds of cases tend to be caregivers, individuals who have either been hired by the family, friends of the family, and or relatives who have been brought in to take care of the financial affairs of the individual. Over time, that individual can get careless of their use and we would say intentionally begin to take the money of that elder person,” Shoemaker explained.

The Department of Justice announced a new National Elder Fraud Hotline as part of an initiative to protect older citizens not just from malicious caregivers or family members, but also from bad actors across the globe.

“A lot of the calls we receive are about incidents involving international actors where they might be using local what we would call “mules,” individuals that they have obtained to basically carry out their activities,” Shoemaker described.

These fraudulent schemes can be committed over email, by phone or in-person.

Shoemaker reminds seniors to block unrecognized phone numbers and not to respond to unsolicited emails. If a caller says they represent an agency, contact that division directly.

“I would tell seniors [that] if you don’t know the number, don’t answer it,” Wagner advised.

Wagner says a Frederick Senior Center staff member overheard her conversation with the fraudulent caller and helped to protect her information before any money was taken.

The National Elder Fraud Hotline can be reached at 1-833-FRAUD-11 or 1-833-372-8311.

The Frederick County Senior Services Division will partner with the State’s Attorney’s office this June for a second-year of multiple speaking engagements to raise awareness about elder fraud.