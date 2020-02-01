U.S Coast Guard sentenced to 13 years in prison after police uncover mass-murdering plans

GREENBELT, Md (WDVM)– A US coast guard officer was sentenced on Friday to over 13 years in prison after pleading guilty in October to multiple firearms and drug charges.

According to federal prosecutors, 50-year-old Christopher Hasson is considered a domestic terrorist after police found 15 firearms, 1,000 rounds of ammunition, drugs and two illegal gun silencers in his Silver Spring apartment.

According to officials, Hasson had extremist views and made plans of mass-murdering several notable journalists, democratic politicians, professors, supreme court justices and more. On Friday, Maryland Judge George Hazel sentenced Hasson to 160 months in prison and four years of supervised release.