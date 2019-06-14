U.S. Army celebrates 244th birthday

On June 14, 1775, the Continental Congress created the U.S. Army to fight England for a chance at freedom. More than two centuries later, it still stands.

“We are celebrating 244 years of the U.S. Army, which is a great tradition,” explained Command Sgt. Maj. at Fort Detrick, Marcos Munoz Ramos.

The birthday celebration was held at the United States Army Installation, Fort Detrick, in Frederick where a spoken word performance and recognition from local and state officials were observed by both civilians and active army members.

“I’m fourth-generation U.S. Army so it’s been in my family for the last four generations. Being in the army, I just see it as something honorable to do to serve our country, something patriotic,” explained operations NCO at Fort Detrick, Christopher Confer.

Over those hundreds of years, many here recognize the changes the army has embraced, including creating additional job roles. “There’s over 200 jobs the army has. So 212 careers a soldier can choose from. It’s not just one. We look at a big spectrum from communications, to medical, to transportation,” said Munoz Ramos.

And of course, the celebration ended with both the youngest and oldest army personnel on base cutting a birthday cake.

“The army is not going anywhere. It’s been here for a really long time and hopefully it will continue to serve the United States in its capacity, to the best of its ability,” Confer said. The army is the largest branch of the United States military.