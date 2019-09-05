U.S. Air Force aircraft makes final flight to local airport

But the 45-year-old aircraft isn't out of commission just yet

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A U.S. Air Force aircraft took its final flight Thursday from Ohio to Frederick, but the 45-year-old aircraft isn’t out of commission just yet.

A 1974 C-130 cargo aircraft landed at Frederick Municipal Airport and will soon be disassembled on the runway before moving on to its final destination at the Fort Detrick base.

The aircraft will be reassembled and permanently placed on the Air Force Medical Evaluation Support Activity test site to become a test platform for medical equipment.

“Whenever we’re going to deploy new technologies like new things to take care of casualties, we always want to verify those things work. We can now test it in a very really operational platform,” said test director for Air Force Medical Evaluation Support Activity, Maj. Cliff Souder.

Officials say to make conditions as realistic as possible, the interior will be fitted with medical equipment and speakers will play audio of the aircraft’s engine.

Officials say the disassembly could take up to five weeks– that includes detaching the wings from the airframe.