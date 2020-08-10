Two years later: Montgomery County woman disappears without a trace

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery County woman was reported missing back in August 2018, and no one has seen or heard from her since.

The investigation surrounding her disappearance is now being investigated as a cold case. Brenda Hopkins was 68 years old when she went missing, now she would be 70 years old. There are reports that the Silver Spring woman was last seen at a funeral in July of 2018 or in early August 2018.

Family members say she left her wallet at home, didn’t carry a cell phone and wasn’t known to drive a car.

Police say there’s been no financial activity linked to Hopkins since she disappeared.

MCPD says her family is concerned for her welfare. If you think you’ve seen Brenda Hopkins or know anything about where she may be — call the missing persons cold case department at 240-773-5070.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM