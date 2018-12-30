Two suspects have been arrested for a robbery in Montgomery Village Video

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Two suspects have been charged for a robbery in Montgomery Village.

Police say Abraham William Assemian and Joshua Aaron Moore have been arrested and charged for robbery and assault. Last Wednesday, Montgomery County Police responded to a home on Walker Choice Road for the report of a robbery.

Through investigation, detectives say Assemian, Moore and a third suspect followed the victim near Walker Choice Road. Police say the group of men entered a drainage tunnel that runs under mid-county highway; that's when all three suspects stole property from the victim and ran off.

Assemian and Moore are being held without bond.

Police are still looking for the third suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Montgomery County Police.